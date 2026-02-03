Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMS

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 294,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 151,677 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

