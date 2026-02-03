Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$66.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenaz Energy traded as high as C$39.64 and last traded at C$39.08, with a volume of 89382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.80.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.44.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of C$93.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

