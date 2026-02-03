Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.610-6.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $200.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,934. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.48. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $36,508.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 285,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,681.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 48.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after buying an additional 122,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.