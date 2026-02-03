Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.0 million-$695.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.8 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 4.3%

BHE traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,407. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $748,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,260,563.20. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,748.83. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

