Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.86%.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 1.8%

AYTU traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 84,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYTU shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered Aytu BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 24,207.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, licensing and commercialization of novel therapeutics to address underserved medical needs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Aytu pursues a strategy of acquiring late-stage or approved products in areas such as urology, endocrinology, women’s health, pediatric care and supportive therapies. The company leverages in-house commercialization capabilities and targeted business development to build a diversified portfolio of prescription medicines and diagnostics.

Aytu’s marketed portfolio includes Natesto, a nasal testosterone gel for treatment of male hypogonadism; ZolpiMist, a zolpidem tartrate lingual spray for the short-term treatment of insomnia; and Tuzistra XR, an extended-release cough syrup formulation indicated for relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms.

