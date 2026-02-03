Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 15.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:CSL traded up $12.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.44. The stock had a trading volume of 774,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.55 and its 200 day moving average is $347.36. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,879,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.