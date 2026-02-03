Short Interest in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Rises By 22.6%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,477,700 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,205,571 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,954 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

BTMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $5.00 target price on biote in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of biote in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of biote in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of biote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in biote in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of biote by 952.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTMD traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 207,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,626. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. biote has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. biote had a net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that biote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

