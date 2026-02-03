Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) CFO Kevin Tan Sells 26,837 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Tan sold 26,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $172,830.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,856.96. The trade was a 19.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Tan sold 5,704 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $30,060.08.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.43. 1,032,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,289. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view — SLDB has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may support demand despite near-term weakness. Analyst Rating Article

Analysts maintain a constructive view — SLDB has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may support demand despite near-term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market context is mixed — trading volume is slightly above average and the share price is within its 52-week range ($2.41–$7.37), suggesting limited directional conviction from broader market participants. (Market data referenced.)

Technical/market context is mixed — trading volume is slightly above average and the share price is within its 52-week range ($2.41–$7.37), suggesting limited directional conviction from broader market participants. (Market data referenced.) Negative Sentiment: Large, concurrent insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO Alexander Cumbo, COO David Howton, CTO Paul Herzich, CFO Kevin Tan and other insiders) sold sizable positions on Feb 2 at an average price of $6.44. Combined disclosed sales total roughly 226k shares for about $1.45M, with individual position reductions in the ~20–25% range — a signal that could weigh on investor sentiment and share demand. Representative SEC filings: CEO Filing CTO Filing

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle‐stabilizing protein.

Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT‐001, is a micro‐dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno‐associated virus (AAV) vector.

