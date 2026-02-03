NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,407,765 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 1,852,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiCE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiCE by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiCE by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NiCE by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Zacks Research cut shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. JMP Securities set a $200.00 target price on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NiCE from $152.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

NiCE Stock Up 2.7%

NiCE stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 523,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,003. NiCE has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

