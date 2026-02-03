Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Short Interest Update

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,727,527 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,874,723 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,164,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,164,719 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.79. 5,592,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,561. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 518,984 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

