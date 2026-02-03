Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Increases By 29.7%

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,737,664 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the December 31st total of 8,280,908 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,812,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,812,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 19th. New Street Research set a $47.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,353,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,398 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Birkenstock by 214.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,623 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Birkenstock by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,254,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,016,000 after purchasing an additional 577,543 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,089,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,542,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 76.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 829,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $37.17. 2,689,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

