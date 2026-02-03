DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $867.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.98. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

In other news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $10,073,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,595,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,688,039.20. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,908. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 165,347.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 244,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 69,849 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

