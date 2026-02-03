Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $89.25 on Friday. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,230.58. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,701.76. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 43.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

