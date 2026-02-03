Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.44 and last traded at GBX 7.11. Approximately 14,865,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 10,732,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.11.

Tullow Oil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tullow Oil this week:

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: The article frames the move as a market-driven drop and advises decisions be based on individual risk tolerance, time horizon and upcoming catalysts (oil prices, production updates, asset sales) rather than a one-size-fits-all call. Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

The article frames the move as a market-driven drop and advises decisions be based on individual risk tolerance, time horizon and upcoming catalysts (oil prices, production updates, asset sales) rather than a one-size-fits-all call. Negative Sentiment: The piece highlights near-term negative signals: elevated trading volume versus average, continued weak fundamentals (negative P/E, low current/quick ratios) and high share-price volatility — all reasons contributing to the selling pressure. Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £104.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. Tullow’s operations are focused on its core producing assets in Ghana. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations. The Group is quoted on the London and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW).

For further information, please refer to: www.tullowoil.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.