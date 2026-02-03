Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,980 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 42,912 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIBL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 68,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,851,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

BIBL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 52,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,892. The company has a market cap of $380.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.11. Inspire 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

Inspire 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

