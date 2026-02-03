Rajeev Goel Sells 44,000 Shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $319,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 514,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $334.22 million, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.58. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 506.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 13.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

Featured Articles

