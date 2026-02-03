Insider Selling: Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) COO Rodolphe Herve sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $51,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,586.32. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palomar Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.22. 240,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.57. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.47 and a 12-month high of $175.85.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.45. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $244.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 210.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Trending Headlines about Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. BCP Completes Sale of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company

Palomar closed the acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company, expanding its surety capabilities and product mix — a strategic tuck‑in that can add premium, diversify risk exposure and support growth in specialty lines. Neutral Sentiment: Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Earnings Release & Conference Call

Palomar will report Q4 and full‑year 2025 results after the close on Feb 11, 2026, with a conference call Feb 12 — an event that typically drives short‑term volume and volatility as investors update estimates and listen for management commentary on reserve development, underwriting margin, and growth. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including the CEO, President, CFO and other senior executives) sold shares on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31, reducing positions by low-single-digit percentages in many cases. Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity taking or tax/comp planning, but it may concern some investors about insider confidence or timing ahead of earnings. Representative coverage of recent insider sales is here. CEO Sells Stock (Example)

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.