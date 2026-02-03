HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 102.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,710,580.73. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162. Corporate insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

Further Reading

