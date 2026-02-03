Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 12614724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 3.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 990,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 111,011.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 599,460 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth $12,909,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,917,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

