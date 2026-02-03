Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) & NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Head-To-Head Comparison

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) and Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NTT and Rogers Communication”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT $90.00 billion N/A $6.60 billion $2.11 11.87 Rogers Communication $15.54 billion 1.30 $4.93 billion $9.25 4.03

Risk & Volatility

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers Communication. Rogers Communication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NTT has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers Communication has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NTT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rogers Communication pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NTT pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rogers Communication pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rogers Communication is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NTT and Rogers Communication, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rogers Communication 1 4 5 0 2.40

Rogers Communication has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Rogers Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers Communication is more favorable than NTT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Rogers Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NTT and Rogers Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT 7.52% 9.87% 3.33% Rogers Communication 32.29% 14.22% 3.30%

Summary

Rogers Communication beats NTT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands. It also provides internet and WiFi services; and monitoring, security, automation, energy efficiency, and smart control through smartphone app. In addition, the company offers local and network TV; on-demand television; cloud-based digital video recorders; voice-activated remote controls, and integrated apps; personal video recorders; linear and time-shifted programming; digital specialty channels; and 4K television programming. Further, it provides residential and small business local telephony services; voicemail, call waiting, and long distance; voice, data networking, Internet protocol (IP), and Ethernet services; private networking, Internet, IP voice, and cloud solutions; optical wave and multi-protocol label switching services; information technology and network technologies; cable access network services; telecommunications technical consulting services; and season games through television, smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and other streaming devices, as well as operates Ignite TV and Ignite TV app. Additionally, the company owns Toronto Blue Jays and the Rogers Centre event venue; and operates Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, Citytv, OMNI, FX (Canada), FXX (Canada), and OLN television networks, as well as 52 AM and FM radio stations. It also offers Rogers and the Rogers World Elite Mastercard. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

