Trustmark Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Trustmark Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $632,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,922,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

