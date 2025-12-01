Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,910 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $33,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 137,369 shares of company stock worth $27,307,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $201.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.