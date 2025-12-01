Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 118,653 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,653 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8%

AZN opened at $92.60 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

