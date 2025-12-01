Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $51,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 298,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $892,431,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $4,394,531. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock opened at $753.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $991.93. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $799.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.13.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.05 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

