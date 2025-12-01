Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Sells 1,701 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

