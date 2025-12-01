Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,287 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,114,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,458,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after buying an additional 687,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

