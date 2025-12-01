Potlatch Corporation $PCH Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,862 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.40% of Potlatch worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,543,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Potlatch by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,819,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 344,553 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Potlatch by 19.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,792,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after buying an additional 461,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 472.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCH opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.11. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Potlatch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

