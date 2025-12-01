Sepio Capital LP Buys 1,932 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock worth $186,381,382 over the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

