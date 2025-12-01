T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) vs. Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Critical Survey

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janus Henderson Group and T. Rowe Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 0 2 8 2 3.00 T. Rowe Price Group 4 11 0 1 1.88

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than T. Rowe Price Group.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. T. Rowe Price Group pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. T. Rowe Price Group pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend for 39 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and T. Rowe Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 16.06% 12.01% 7.96% T. Rowe Price Group 28.72% 19.77% 15.04%

Volatility and Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and T. Rowe Price Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.66 billion 2.54 $408.90 million $3.41 12.82 T. Rowe Price Group $7.21 billion 3.10 $2.10 billion $9.18 11.16

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group. T. Rowe Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.