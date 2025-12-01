TARS AI (TAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.99 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, TARS AI has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TARS AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TARS AI has a market cap of $16.99 million and $4.60 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86,145.52 or 0.99822034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Profile

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro.

Buying and Selling TARS AI

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.02531931 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,006,745.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TARS AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

