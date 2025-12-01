Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,773 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $95.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.41.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,991,449.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,724.89. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $251,624.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,088.48. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

