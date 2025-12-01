Sepio Capital LP Sells 15,873 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after buying an additional 20,555,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at $587,186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,897,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $168,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $372,662.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,182.14. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

