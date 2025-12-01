Abbott Laboratories $ABT is Sepio Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 24,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

