Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.65 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.12% of Core & Main worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,333,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 13.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Core & Main by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

