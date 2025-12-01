Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:YUM opened at $153.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559.68. This trade represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $419,839.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,292. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.