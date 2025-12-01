SpaceN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.21 Million (SN)

SpaceN (SN) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, SpaceN has traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceN token can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00002613 BTC on popular exchanges. SpaceN has a total market cap of $90.21 million and approximately $66.02 thousand worth of SpaceN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,145.52 or 0.99822034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SpaceN Token Profile

SpaceN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,010,000 tokens. SpaceN’s official Twitter account is @spacennft. SpaceN’s official website is www.spacen.xyz.

SpaceN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceN (SN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpaceN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,010,000 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceN is 2.12828774 USD and is up 11.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84,631.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacen.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceN using one of the exchanges listed above.

