Canton Network (CC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. Canton Network has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $17.08 million worth of Canton Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Canton Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Canton Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Canton Network Token Profile

Canton Network was first traded on June 24th, 2024. Canton Network’s total supply is 35,610,272,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,609,468,511 tokens. Canton Network’s official Twitter account is @cantonnetwork. The official message board for Canton Network is lists.sync.global. Canton Network’s official website is sync.global.

Buying and Selling Canton Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Canton (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Canton has a current supply of 35,601,130,367.51833961. The last known price of Canton is 0.08470998 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $15,829,268.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sync.global.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Canton Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Canton Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Canton Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

