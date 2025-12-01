N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) & Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Critical Analysis

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) and N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Connections and N-Viro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Connections 6.65% 16.07% 6.37% N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waste Connections and N-Viro International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Connections $9.35 billion 4.83 $617.57 million $2.40 73.56 N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than N-Viro International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waste Connections and N-Viro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Connections 1 3 16 5 3.00 N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Waste Connections presently has a consensus target price of $208.32, suggesting a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Waste Connections’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than N-Viro International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of N-Viro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waste Connections beats N-Viro International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and/or load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances, which require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers leasing services to its customers. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Woodbridge, Canada.

About N-Viro International

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

