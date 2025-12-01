Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $509.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.77 and its 200 day moving average is $477.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.16, a P/E/G ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.