Okabena Investment Services Inc. Raises Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,072,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $909,987,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,180,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,721,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,359,000 after purchasing an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,413,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

