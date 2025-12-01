Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF $EWI

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,390,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,048,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 31,587,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 631,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after acquiring an additional 631,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,905,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,490,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $635.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

