Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Critical Comparison

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) and Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Airship AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -206.92% -180.29% Airship AI -364.06% N/A -191.02%

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Airship AI has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Airship AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Auddia and Airship AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia N/A N/A -$8.72 million ($23.37) -0.04 Airship AI $23.05 million 5.14 -$57.47 million ($2.02) -1.84

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airship AI. Airship AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auddia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auddia and Airship AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Airship AI 1 0 0 0 1.00

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather. It also provides Vodacast mobile app, an interactive differentiated podcasting that allows podcasters to give their audiences an interactive audio experience; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

