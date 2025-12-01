ZORA (ZORA) Price Reaches $0.0447 on Exchanges

ZORA (ZORA) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. ZORA has a market cap of $199.86 million and approximately $42.54 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZORA has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One ZORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,145.52 or 0.99822034 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ZORA Profile

ZORA was first traded on April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. ZORA’s official message board is x.com/zoraengineering. ZORA’s official website is zora.co.

ZORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.04427598 USD and is down -14.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $39,509,852.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

