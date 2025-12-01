Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.60% of Owens Corning worth $69,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.94. Owens Corning Inc has a twelve month low of $97.53 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.