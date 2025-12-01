Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

