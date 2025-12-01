Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 10,898 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.25 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $244.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.85.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

