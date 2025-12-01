Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,041 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 5.8%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $51.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.