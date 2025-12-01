Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 5,930 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.91% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $132.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $296.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $112.97 and a 1 year high of $129.53.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.