Southern Company (The) $SO Holdings Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 700.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,430 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in Southern by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

Southern Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SO stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

