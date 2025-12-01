Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8%

CDNS stock opened at $311.90 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total transaction of $340,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.